Venezuela’s chief prosecutor becomes hate figure for Maduro supporters

Luisa Ortega has made a decisive break with the president, and now she’s being decried by the government officials who were once her allies

She has been accused of treachery and described as insane. As Venezuela’s chief prosecutor, Luisa Ortega, has never been the country’s most popular figure, but now the insults are being hurled at her by government officials who – until recently – were her allies.

Ortega has become a hate figure for supporters of Nicolás Maduro following her criticism of the president’s efforts to extend his rule, and his response to a three-month wave of protests in which nearly 70 people have died.

Continue reading…