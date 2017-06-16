Home / World / Venezuela’s chief prosecutor becomes hate figure for Maduro supporters

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor becomes hate figure for Maduro supporters

7 mins ago World Comments Off on Venezuela’s chief prosecutor becomes hate figure for Maduro supporters

Luisa Ortega has made a decisive break with the president, and now she’s being decried by the government officials who were once her allies

She has been accused of treachery and described as insane. As Venezuela’s chief prosecutor, Luisa Ortega, has never been the country’s most popular figure, but now the insults are being hurled at her by government officials who – until recently – were her allies.

Ortega has become a hate figure for supporters of Nicolás Maduro following her criticism of the president’s efforts to extend his rule, and his response to a three-month wave of protests in which nearly 70 people have died.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Revealed: Facebook exposed identities of moderators to suspected terrorists

A security lapse that affected more than 1,000 workers forced one moderator into hiding – and he still lives in constant fear for his safety Facebook put the safety of its content moderators at risk after inadvertently exposing their personal details to suspected terrorist users of the social network, the Guardian has learned. Related: Revealed: Facebook's internal rulebook on sex, terrorism and violence Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.