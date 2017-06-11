Venezuela Maduro says children used in protest violence, will write to pope

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he would ask Pope Francis to persuade opponents that children should not participate in violent protests that have rocked the country, as both sides of the conflict seek help from the Catholic Church. Original Article
