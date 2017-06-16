Vandals fail to stop Benghazi youth football tournament

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 15 June 2017: An attempt has been made to wreck Benghazi’s Humeida five-aside Ramadan football league when overnight vandals poured old engine oil over the pitch where the tournament is being staged. However, civil defence staff with their vehicles were called in and cleaned the surface in time for tonight’s games. […]Original Article
