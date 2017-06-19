Van rams Muslim worshippers in London, PM May condemns ‘sickening’ attack

LONDON (Reuters) – A van plowed into worshippers near a London mosque in the early hours of Monday, injuring 10 people, two of them seriously, in what Prime Minister Theresa May said was a sickening, terrorist attack on Muslims. Original Article
