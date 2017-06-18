USS Fitzgerald: bodies of some missing sailors found in stricken ship

US navy says the search for the crew has eneded, suggesting they have all been found dead after the collision with container vessel off Japan

The US navy has ended its search for seven sailors who went missing after their destroyer collided with a container ship near Japan, suggesting that all of the crew members’ bodies have been recovered.

Vice-admiral Joseph Aucoin, the commander of the US navy’s 7th Fleet, did not specify how many bodies had been found inside the stricken vessel while their next of kin are still being notified.

Continue reading…