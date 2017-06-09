‘‘Using oil as a catalyst for peace, not conflict’’ Libya’s NOC chairman Sanalla

By Sami Zaptia. London, 9 June 2017: Libya’s National Oil Corporation chairman Mustafa Sanalla confirmed to Libya Herald that the use of oil as a means to achieving peace in Libya was discussed during his meetings held in Algiers on Monday. Sanalla also confirmed that he had discussed the linkage between economic instability, security, terrorism […]Original Article
Check Also
AGOCO to resume regular flights from Benina
By Libya Herald reporter. Benghazi, 8 June 2017: The Arabian Gulf Oil Company is to restart regular flights from Benghazi’s Benina airport to its oilfields, the head of its transport department announced today. Other oil company flights will also resume. The move, after a three-year stoppage, followed talks between AGOCO and the head of the Civil [...]