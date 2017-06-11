Usain Bolt’s final race in Jamaica: a five-hour outpouring of love and exaltation

It was akin to a religious experience as 35,000 people bowed down to Jamaica’s greatest athlete as he raced for the last time in Jamaica

“We thank you God, for you have truly been good to Jamaica. You have blessed us with doctor, the honourable Usain St Leo Bolt, the embodiment of sportsmanship, who reminds us of the gumption and indomitable spirt of the Jamaican people. May the vibe in the stadium bring a world of justice and love, and make your kingdom on Earth as it is in heaven. Amen.”

Major sporting events are not supposed to start with prayers from an ordained minister, impeccably observed and with righteous amens in all the right places. Yet, inevitably, it proved the perfect prelude to Usain Bolt’s 84th and last race in Jamaica.

