Home / World / Usain Bolt’s final race in Jamaica: a five-hour outpouring of love and exaltation

Usain Bolt’s final race in Jamaica: a five-hour outpouring of love and exaltation

Editor 47 mins ago World Comments Off on Usain Bolt’s final race in Jamaica: a five-hour outpouring of love and exaltation 5 Views

It was akin to a religious experience as 35,000 people bowed down to Jamaica’s greatest athlete as he raced for the last time in Jamaica

“We thank you God, for you have truly been good to Jamaica. You have blessed us with doctor, the honourable Usain St Leo Bolt, the embodiment of sportsmanship, who reminds us of the gumption and indomitable spirt of the Jamaican people. May the vibe in the stadium bring a world of justice and love, and make your kingdom on Earth as it is in heaven. Amen.”

Major sporting events are not supposed to start with prayers from an ordained minister, impeccably observed and with righteous amens in all the right places. Yet, inevitably, it proved the perfect prelude to Usain Bolt’s 84th and last race in Jamaica.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Emmanuel Macron’s party leads exit poll for parliamentary elections

Centrist La République En Marche party on 32% vote share and heading for large majority but concerns over low turnout The French president Emmanuel Macron’s new centrist party is within reach of an overwhelming majority in parliament after exit polls showed it topping the poll with 32% in the first round on Sunday, but with a low voter turnout. Macron’s fledgling centrist movement La République En Marche (Republic on the Move) – set up just more than a year ago as a vehicle for him to win the presidency – could, with its centrist allies, go from zero to as many as 430 seats in the 577-seat French national assembly. This would be one of the biggest majorities in post-war France. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.