US opts out of G7 pledge stating Paris climate accord is ‘irreversible’

US says it will not join other six nations in reaffirming 2015 Paris pact but will take its own action to reduce carbon footprint

The US has refused to sign up to a G7 pledge that calls the Paris climate accord the “irreversible” global tool to address climate change.

The G7 environment ministers issued a final reportafter their two-day meeting in Bologna, the first since the US announced it was withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

