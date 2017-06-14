Home / MENA / Urban warfare takes heavy civilian toll in Syria, Iraq, Yemen: ICRC

GENEVA (Reuters) – Urban warfare is taking root in conflicts across the Middle East, with five times more civilians in Syria and Iraq killed in cities than in rural areas over the past three years, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday.
