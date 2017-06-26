UNSMIL’s Kobler says he believes peace will come soon

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 24 June 2017: Departing UNSMIL chief Martin Kobler has said he believes that Libya will soon achieve peace. In his Eid greetings message, he wrote that after the month of fasting and spiritual reflection and renewal, Eid Al-Fitr would usher in a recommitment to the values of gratitude, compassion, tolerance […]Original Article
