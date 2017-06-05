UNSMIL tells GNA it has to do better with prisons

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 5 June 2017: The Government of National Accord (GNA) has to take control of all prisons in Libya to ensure detainees were treated decently UNSMIL deputy chief Maria do Valle Ribeiro told justice minister Mohamed Abdelwahid Abdul Hamid today. Ribeiro was in Tripoli to raise once again the international community’s […]Original Article
