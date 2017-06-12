‘Unprecedented violations’: states sue Trump for not separating business ties

Attorneys general of Maryland and Washington say he violates the constitution by failing to separate his public responsibilities with his private interests

Donald Trump has committed “unprecedented constitutional violations” by failing to separate his public responsibilities as president with his private interests as a businessman, according to a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Maryland and Washington on Monday.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday by DC attorney general Karl Racine and Maryland attorney general Brian Frosh, both Democrats in the US district court in Maryland, alleges that Trump has violated the emoluments clause of the US constitution by failing to relinquish ownership of his vast business holdings.

