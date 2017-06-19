Under-fire French minister to resign and lead parliamentary group: source

PARIS (Reuters) – French minister Richard Ferrand, who has been fighting accusations of improper financial dealings during most of his few weeks in office, has agreed to resign from government, a source close to the presidency said on Monday. Original Article
