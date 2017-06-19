Home / World / Under-fire French minister to resign and lead parliamentary group: source

Under-fire French minister to resign and lead parliamentary group: source

7 hours ago World Comments Off on Under-fire French minister to resign and lead parliamentary group: source

PARIS (Reuters) – French minister Richard Ferrand, who has been fighting accusations of improper financial dealings during most of his few weeks in office, has agreed to resign from government, a source close to the presidency said on Monday. Original Article

Check Also

Real victory will be in five years, says Macron camp after election win

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron's government on Monday promised to reshape France's political landscape after winning the commanding parliamentary majority he sought to push through far-reaching pro-growth reforms.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.