UN Secretary-General appoints Lebanese successor to UNSMIL’s Kobler

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 18 May 2017: UNSMIL’s a new chief has been confirmed. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Lebanon’s Ghassan Salamé to succeed Martin Kobler who has been in the job since November 2015. As reported in the Libya Herald four days ago Salamé was seen as the front runner […]Original Article
