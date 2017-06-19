Home / Libya / UN Secretary-General appoints Lebanese successor to UNSMIL’s Kobler

UN Secretary-General appoints Lebanese successor to UNSMIL’s Kobler

3 hours ago Libya Comments Off on UN Secretary-General appoints Lebanese successor to UNSMIL’s Kobler

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 18 May 2017: UNSMIL’s a new chief has been confirmed. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Lebanon’s Ghassan Salamé to succeed Martin Kobler who has been in the job since November 2015. As reported in the Libya Herald four days ago Salamé was seen as the front runner […]Original Article

Check Also

Tawerghan NGOs to issue new call to residents to return on 22 June – from inside deserted town

By Moutaz Ali. Tripoli, 16 June 2017: Tawerghan civil society leaders have announced that they intend call on fellow residents of the town on 27 Ramadan (22 June) to return to the town.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.