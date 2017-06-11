UN report details involvement of foreign mercenaries in Libyan conflict

By Sami Zaptia. London, 11 June 2017: ‘‘Regional divisions constitute an obstacle to a political solution in Libya. Two regional alliances have coalesced around Libya. Chad, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have broadly aligned positions, as do Qatar, the Sudan and Turkey’’, the United Nations reports. The assessment came in the UN Libyan Experts […]Original Article
Check Also
Gaddafi’s son said to be freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear
BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has left the town of Zintan where he had been held since 2011 after being freed by an armed group, according to one of his lawyers and a statement from the brigade.