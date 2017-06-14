Home / Libya / UN report cites numerous sources of illegal funding for Libyan militias

UN report cites numerous sources of illegal funding for Libyan militias

By Sami Zaptia. London, 14 June 2017: A UN report has concluded that ‘‘a variety of sources of funding are available to (Libyan) armed groups’’, assessing that there are ‘‘four important sources of funding: fuel smuggling, trafficking in persons, interference with institutions and the local arms trade. Previous findings on income from other criminal activities […]Original Article

