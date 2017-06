Committee finds in favour of Siobhán Whelan, who was denied a termination despite fatal foetal syndrome diagnosis

The United Nations has again ruled that Ireland’s abortion laws have subjected a woman to cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment.

It is the second time in 12 months that the UN’s human rights committee has denounced the abortion rules in the Irish Republic, which denies women with fatal foetal abnormalities the right to terminate pregnancies.

Continue reading…