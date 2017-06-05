By Olfa Andolsi. Tunis, 5 June 2017: The education ministry under the UN-backed Presidency Council has said that Libyans being educated aboard must return home after finishing their studies or they will be prosecuted. A statement by the ministry said the move was necessary so the students could contribute to the rebuilding of the country. […]Original Article
Home / Libya / UN-backed government orders Libyan students abroad to return home after finishing studies
Check Also
New ambassador to Vatican appointed
By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 5 June 2017: The Tripoli-based foreign ministry has appointed Mohamed Al-Dadi to head the Libyan embassy to the Vatican. He replaces Mustafa Al-Rujbani, who has reached retirement age. However, unlike Rujbani who held the title of ambassador, Dadi will be interim chargé d’affaires. Rujbani, who previously served as labour minister in [...]