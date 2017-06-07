Uluru arrives on Google Street View, giving online experience of sacred area

Collaboration with Anangu of the central desert aims to introduce foreign visitors to Uluru, Kata Tjuta and Aboriginal lore

“We wanted to do it so visitors would get more understanding about this place when they come,” says Uluru traditional owner Sammy Wilson. “And that they’d understand and respect more about sacred sites and how they can respect Aboriginal lore and not take photographs.”

On Thursday, Google announced a collaboration with the world’s oldest continuing culture – that of Indigenous Australians, specifically the Anangu of the central desert.

