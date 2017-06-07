UK would have to declare state of emergency to change human rights laws

Council of Europe says right to derogate from convention can only be invoked when life of nation is under threat

Theresa May’s vow to rip up human rights laws if necessary to tackle terror suspects would involve declaring a state of emergency, European court of human rights officials have confirmed.

Damian Green has confirmed that such changes to human rights laws would involve “a derogation” from the European convention on human rights. The cabinet minister said France had taken similar action in the aftermath of the Paris attacks.

