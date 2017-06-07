Home / World / UK would have to declare state of emergency to change human rights laws

UK would have to declare state of emergency to change human rights laws

Editor 37 mins ago World Comments Off on UK would have to declare state of emergency to change human rights laws 4 Views

Council of Europe says right to derogate from convention can only be invoked when life of nation is under threat

Theresa May’s vow to rip up human rights laws if necessary to tackle terror suspects would involve declaring a state of emergency, European court of human rights officials have confirmed.

Damian Green has confirmed that such changes to human rights laws would involve “a derogation” from the European convention on human rights. The cabinet minister said France had taken similar action in the aftermath of the Paris attacks.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

French parliamentary election polls point to Macron landslide

First-round results for overseas voters have La République En Marche candidates ahead in 10 out of 11 constituencies Emmanuel Macron’s new centrist party could be within reach of a clear majority in parliamentary elections, with his candidates this week topping the first-round vote in almost all constituencies for French voters abroad. First-round voting across France will take place on 11 June with a final round on 18 June, but French voters who live abroad and choose their own members of parliament for “overseas constituencies” voted early due to security restrictions on online voting. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved