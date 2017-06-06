UK police arrest man at Heathrow airport over Manchester attack

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a man at London's Heathrow airport in connection with the investigation into the suicide bombing on a concert hall in Manchester last month which killed 22 people. Original Article
