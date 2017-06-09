Home / World / UK leader May seen fighting for survival after election failure

UK leader May seen fighting for survival after election failure

Editor 5 hours ago World Comments Off on UK leader May seen fighting for survival after election failure 6 Views

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a slew of criticism after a failed election campaign left her short of a parliamentary majority and fighting for survival as the clock ticks down to the start of Brexit talks. Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Trump rejects Comey’s testimony: ‘No collusion. No obstruction. He’s a leaker’ – video

Donald Trump goes on the offensive against James Comey on Friday, deriding the former FBI director as a ‘leaker’ of government information after his damning testimony against the president. Trump’s comments came during a news conference with the Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis, at the White House, where he was asked about Comey’s testimony Donald Trump lawyers to file complaint against ‘leaker’ James Comey Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved