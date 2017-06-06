Ugandan soldiers accused of rape and assault to face court martial

Military pledges zero tolerance after allegations of abuses by Human Rights Watch, but some fear court will not bring troops to justice

The Ugandan military has launched investigations into allegations of rape and exploitation by soldiers who have been searching for notorious rebel group the Lord’s Resistance Army in Central African Republic.

At least two non-commissioned officers are to appear at a court martial over alleged rapes committed in CAR between 2015 and 2017, the military said.

