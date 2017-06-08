Uber executive ‘had no reason to obtain rape victim’s medical records’
Officer who ran investigation into rape of Delhi woman by Uber driver says he cannot understand how Eric Alexander got records
An Uber executive who reportedly obtained the medical records of a Delhi woman who was sexually assaulted by one of the company’s drivers would have had no legal reason to access the documents during the investigation or trial, according to the police officer who oversaw the case.
Indian lawyers said Eric Alexander, the former president of Uber’s Asia-Pacific division, could have applied for access to the woman’s medical records after the verdict was delivered in 2015, but receiving permission would have been “highly unlikely” and strongly opposed by police.
