Uber executive fired amid reports he obtained rape victim’s medical records

In what’s been called ‘a stunning violation of privacy’, executive allegedly got victim’s records in India to scrutinize her story of being raped by an Uber driver

A top Uber executive who reportedly obtained the medical records of a woman who was raped by her Uber driver was only fired after journalists learned of the incident, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to reports on the tech website Recode and in the New York Times, Eric Alexander, the president of business for Uber Asia Pacific, obtained the medical records of the victim in a 2014 rape case that caused widespread outrage in India.

