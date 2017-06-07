Home / MENA / UAE turns screws on Qatar, threatens sympathizers with jail

UAE turns screws on Qatar, threatens sympathizers with jail

DUBAI/DOHA (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy towards it with up to 15 years in prison, and barring Qatari passport or resident visa holders entry.
