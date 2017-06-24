DUBAI (Reuters) – A senior United Arab Emirates official said on Saturday that if Qatar did not accept an ultimatum issued by fellow Arab states which imposed a boycott this month on the tiny Gulf Arab nation, there would be a "parting of ways".
Original Article
UAE sees ‘parting of ways’ if Qatar does not accept Arab demands
DUBAI (Reuters) – A senior United Arab Emirates official said on Saturday that if Qatar did not accept an ultimatum issued by fellow Arab states which imposed a boycott this month on the tiny Gulf Arab nation, there would be a "parting of ways".