Home / MENA / UAE sees ‘parting of ways’ if Qatar does not accept Arab demands

UAE sees ‘parting of ways’ if Qatar does not accept Arab demands

14 hours ago MENA Comments Off on UAE sees ‘parting of ways’ if Qatar does not accept Arab demands

DUBAI (Reuters) – A senior United Arab Emirates official said on Saturday that if Qatar did not accept an ultimatum issued by fellow Arab states which imposed a boycott this month on the tiny Gulf Arab nation, there would be a "parting of ways".
Original Article

Check Also

Exclusive: Overruling diplomats, U.S. to drop Iraq, Myanmar from child soldiers’ list

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In a highly unusual intervention, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to remove Iraq and Myanmar from a U.S. list of the world's worst offenders in the use of child soldiers, disregarding the recommendations of State Department experts and senior U.S. diplomats, U.S. officials said.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.