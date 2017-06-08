DUBAI (Reuters) – The president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent condolences to his Iranian counterpart after at least 13 people were killed in militant attacks on Iran's parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum in Tehran.
UAE president offers condolences to Iran after deadly attacks
