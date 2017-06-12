Home / MENA / UAE exempts Qataris married to Emiratis from expulsion order: paper

UAE exempts Qataris married to Emiratis from expulsion order: paper

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates will not deport Qataris who are married to Emirati nationals, Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National reported on Monday, a week after severing ties with Doha and giving Qataris 14 days to leave.
