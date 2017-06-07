DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates has banned people from publishing expressions of sympathy toward Qatar and will punish offenders with a jail term of up to 15 years, the UAE-based newspaper Gulf News and pan-Arab channel Al-Arabiya reported on Wednesday.
UAE bans expressions of sympathy toward Qatar: media
