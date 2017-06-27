Home / MENA / U.S. threatens Syria, says Assad is planning chemical weapons attack

U.S. threatens Syria, says Assad is planning chemical weapons attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that he and his military would "pay a heavy price" if it conducted a chemical weapons attack and said the United States had reason to believe such preparations were underway.
