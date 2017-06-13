Home / MENA / U.S. strikes against pro-Syrian government forces in self-defense: Mattis

U.S. strikes against pro-Syrian government forces in self-defense: Mattis

2017-06-13

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday that recent strikes against pro-Syrian government forces in the past few weeks had been in self-defense and the United States would take all measures to protect its forces in Syria.
