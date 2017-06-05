Home / MENA / U.S. State Department approves $750 million Saudi training program sale

U.S. State Department approves $750 million Saudi training program sale

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of $750 million worth of military training and support to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Monday, part of a $110 billion arms deal U.S. President Donald Trump sealed with the kingdom in May.
