Breaking News
Home / MENA / U.S. State Department approves $1.4 billion in military sales to Saudi

U.S. State Department approves $1.4 billion in military sales to Saudi

Editor 2 hours ago MENA Comments Off on U.S. State Department approves $1.4 billion in military sales to Saudi 3 Views

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of more than $1.4 billion worth of military training and equipment for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Monday, part of a $110 billion arms deal U.S. President Donald Trump sealed with the kingdom in May.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Arab powers sever ties with Qatar, citing support for militants

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran, reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved