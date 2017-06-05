WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of more than $1.4 billion worth of military training and equipment for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Monday, part of a $110 billion arms deal U.S. President Donald Trump sealed with the kingdom in May.
U.S. State Department approves $1.4 billion in military sales to Saudi
