U.S. Senate’s Iran sanctions are breach of nuclear deal: senior Iranian official

ANKARA (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran is an "unquestionable" violation of a nuclear deal reached in 2015 between Tehran and six major powers including the United States, Iranian media quoted a senior Iranian official as saying.
