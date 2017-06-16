Home / MENA / U.S. Senate’s Iran sanctions are breach of nuclear deal: senior Iranian official quoted

35 mins ago MENA Comments Off on U.S. Senate’s Iran sanctions are breach of nuclear deal: senior Iranian official quoted

ANKARA (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran is an "unquestionable" violation of a nuclear deal reached in 2015 between Tehran and six major powers including the United States, Iranian media quoted a senior Iranian official as saying.
