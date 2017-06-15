WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran and Russia, and force President Donald Trump to get Congress' approval before easing any existing sanctions on Russia.
U.S. Senate votes near unanimously for Russia, Iran sanctions
