Home / MENA / U.S. Senate votes near unanimously for Russia, Iran sanctions

U.S. Senate votes near unanimously for Russia, Iran sanctions

10 mins ago MENA Comments Off on U.S. Senate votes near unanimously for Russia, Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran and Russia, and force President Donald Trump to get Congress' approval before easing any existing sanctions on Russia.
Original Article

Check Also

Protests in northern Morocco swell with calls for royal intervention

AL-HOCEIMA, Morocco (Reuters) - Under the banner of the People's Movement, Moroccans have just staged the country's biggest political protest since the "Arab Spring" and some now say that only intervention by their king can defuse a deepening crisis.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.