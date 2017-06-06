WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Pentagon report on Tuesday singled out Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base, as it forecast that China would likely build more bases overseas once it establishes a facility in the African nation of Djibouti.
U.S. says China likely to build more overseas bases, maybe in Pakistan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Pentagon report on Tuesday singled out Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base, as it forecast that China would likely build more bases overseas once it establishes a facility in the African nation of Djibouti.