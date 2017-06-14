AMMAN (Reuters) – The U.S. military has moved a new truck-mounted, long-range rocket launcher from Jordan to a U.S. base in Tanf, Syria, near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders, stepping up its presence in the area, two regional intelligence sources said on Wednesday.
U.S. moves long-range rocket launchers into southern Syria, intelligence sources say
