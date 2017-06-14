Home / MENA / U.S. moves long-range rocket launchers into southern Syria, intelligence sources say

U.S. moves long-range rocket launchers into southern Syria, intelligence sources say

18 mins ago MENA Comments Off on U.S. moves long-range rocket launchers into southern Syria, intelligence sources say

AMMAN (Reuters) – The U.S. military has moved a new truck-mounted, long-range rocket launcher from Jordan to a U.S. base in Tanf, Syria, near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders, stepping up its presence in the area, two regional intelligence sources said on Wednesday.
Original Article

Check Also

Lebanon to hold parliamentary election May 2018: minister

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon expects to hold a parliamentary election on May 6 2018 and parliament will extend its current term until May 20 that year, Information Minister Melhem Riachy told journalists during a cabinet session on Wednesday.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.