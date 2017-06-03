Home / MENA / U.S. investigators helping Qatar probe alleged agency website hacking

DOHA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. investigators are in Qatar to help Doha probe the alleged hacking of the Gulf Arab state's news agency website, a Qatari and a U.S. law enforcement official said, after an attack that had soured ties between Western-allied Gulf Arab states.
