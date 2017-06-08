WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was concerned that a non-binding independence referendum planned this year in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region will distract from "more urgent priorities" such as the defeat of Islamic State militants.
Original Article
U.S. concerned Iraqi Kurdish referendum will distract from war: State Department
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was concerned that a non-binding independence referendum planned this year in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region will distract from "more urgent priorities" such as the defeat of Islamic State militants.