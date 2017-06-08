Home / MENA / U.S. concerned Iraqi Kurdish referendum will distract from war: State Department

U.S. concerned Iraqi Kurdish referendum will distract from war: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was concerned that a non-binding independence referendum planned this year in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region will distract from "more urgent priorities" such as the defeat of Islamic State militants.
