WASHINGTON/DOHA (Reuters) – The United States on Friday called on Arab states to ease their blockade on Qatar and demanded all sides move to calm tensions that intensified with a Turkish offer to send troops, warships and planes to aid its Qatari ally.
U.S. calls on Arab states to ease Qatar blockade as crisis deepens
