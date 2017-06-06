Breaking News
U.S.-backed Syrian force starts battle to capture Raqqa from Islamic State

HUKOUMIYA, Syria/BEIRUT (Reuters) – The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Tuesday it had begun a battle to capture Raqqa, Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria, launching attacks from the east, west and north of the city.
