U.S.-backed Syrian fighters reach old city walls in Islamic State-held Raqqa

29 mins ago

BEIRUT (Reuters) – U.S.-backed Syrian militias advanced further into Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa from the east on Monday, reaching the walls of the Old City, a war monitor and a militia spokesman said on Monday.
