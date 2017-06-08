Home / MENA / U.N. warns of increasing civilian deaths in battle for Iraqi city of Mosul

U.N. warns of increasing civilian deaths in battle for Iraqi city of Mosul

U.N. warns of increasing civilian deaths in battle for Iraqi city of Mosul

GENEVA (Reuters) – Children trying to flee western Mosul have been shot dead by Islamic State militants, the U.N. human rights office said on Thursday, saying it had reports of a "significant escalation" in civilians deaths in the battle for the Iraqi city.
