GENEVA (Reuters) – Children trying to flee western Mosul have been shot dead by Islamic State militants, the U.N. human rights office said on Thursday, saying it had reports of a "significant escalation" in civilians deaths in the battle for the Iraqi city.
Original Article
U.N. warns of increasing civilian deaths in battle for Iraqi city of Mosul
GENEVA (Reuters) – Children trying to flee western Mosul have been shot dead by Islamic State militants, the U.N. human rights office said on Thursday, saying it had reports of a "significant escalation" in civilians deaths in the battle for the Iraqi city.