U.N. says 300 civilians killed in U.S.-led air strikes in Raqqa since March

GENEVA (Reuters) – Intensified coalition air strikes have killed at least 300 civilians in the Syrian northern city of Raqqa since March, as U.S.-backed forces close in on the stronghold of Islamic State forces, U.N. war crimes investigators said on Wednesday.
