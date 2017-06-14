GENEVA (Reuters) – Intensified coalition air strikes have killed at least 300 civilians in the Syrian northern city of Raqqa since March, as U.S.-backed forces close in on the stronghold of Islamic State forces, U.N. war crimes investigators said on Wednesday.
U.N. says 300 civilians killed in U.S.-led air strikes in Raqqa since March
