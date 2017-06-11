Home / Libya / U.N. refugee agency says 2,500 people rescued off Libya at weekend

U.N. refugee agency says 2,500 people rescued off Libya at weekend

VIENNA (Reuters) – The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya. Original Article

