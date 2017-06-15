BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union must do more to help protect migrants stranded in Libya and to convince its member states to share the burden of caring for refugees who reach Europe, a senior official at the International Organisation for Migration said.
Original Article
U.N. migration body urges EU to work harder in Libya
