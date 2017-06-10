Two US troops killed by Afghanistan army soldier, Afghan officials say
Editor
17 mins ago
World
2 Views
Attack comes shortly after US airstrike killed two Afghan border police, according to Helmand governor, as Trump considers sending more troops
An Afghan soldier has killed two Americans in an apparent insider attack in the highly contested Nangarhar province, according to Afghan officials.
The attack happened less than a day after a US airstrike in Helmand killed at least two members of the Afghan border police in a joint US-Afghan operation, according to the Helmand governor.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Actor who played Batman in 1960s US TV series and voiced Mayor West on Family Guy dies
Adam West, the actor best known for playing Batman in the 1960s television series, has died aged 88 of leukaemia. He is remembered by fans for his kooky, exaggerated portrayal of the superhero in the ABC show, which ran for three seasons from 1966 to 1968.
West once said that he played Batman “for laughs, but in order to do [that], one had to never think it was funny. You just had to pull on that cowl and believe that no one would recognise you.”
Continue reading...