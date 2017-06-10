Home / World / Two US troops killed by Afghanistan army soldier, Afghan officials say

Two US troops killed by Afghanistan army soldier, Afghan officials say

Attack comes shortly after US airstrike killed two Afghan border police, according to Helmand governor, as Trump considers sending more troops

An Afghan soldier has killed two Americans in an apparent insider attack in the highly contested Nangarhar province, according to Afghan officials.

The attack happened less than a day after a US airstrike in Helmand killed at least two members of the Afghan border police in a joint US-Afghan operation, according to the Helmand governor.

