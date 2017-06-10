Two US troops killed by Afghan army soldier, official says
Spokesman for provincial governor in Nangarhar province says two other US soldiers were wounded in attack
Two US soldiers were killed on Saturday when an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, a local official said.
Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, said that two other US soldiers were wounded in the attack, which took place in the Achin district. He said the Afghan soldier was killed after the attack.
